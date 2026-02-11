Polish farmers protect their vegetables during severe frost

Prolonged frost reaching –15°C, and locally even –20°C at night, forced vegetable growers in the Sieradz region to take additional measures to protect stored potatoes, cabbage, and other crops. During several consecutive days of extreme cold, insulation alone proved insufficient.

Many farmers had to heat storage chambers continuously to keep temperatures above zero. Oil-fired heaters were used most often, while some relied on wood- or coal-fired stoves, gas heaters, or electric units, particularly at night under lower electricity tariffs. Ventilation openings were closed to prevent icy air inflow, and temperatures were closely monitored to avoid critical drops.

Potatoes are highly sensitive to freezing. Once exposed to subzero temperatures, tubers become soft after thawing, blacken internally, and lose market value. Even slight chilling below 0°C increases sugar content, affecting taste. The recommended storage temperature is 2–4°C; higher levels accelerate sprouting, while frost can destroy entire stocks.

Head cabbage tolerates short-term frost in the field, but in storage it requires about 0°C and 90–95% humidity. If frozen, internal tissues are damaged, leaves darken after thawing, and rot develops quickly. Storage temperatures should not fall below approximately –1°C. Other brassicas also require cold, non-freezing conditions.

Growers note that brief cold spells are manageable, but prolonged severe frost demands active temperature control to prevent significant losses.

Source: www.sadyogrody.pl