African and European companies join forces around fruit, vegetables, and technology

Italian agrifood companies looking to expand into Sub-Saharan Africa can now refer to the Italian Agrifood Technology for Africa project. The project was presented at the Fruit Logistica fair at the Kenya stand, where a number of network representatives were in attendance. The event once again highlighted the potential of sub-Saharan Africa and the challenges that Italian companies face when operating individually in this context.

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comRenzo Piraccini of Italy, Agrifood Technology, and Christine Chesaro, Director of the Kenya Agricultural and Food Authority

"The agrifood sector in sub-Saharan Africa is one of the most strategic and promising in terms of food security, job creation, economic growth, and export opportunities," says Renzo Piraccini, manager and promoter of the project.

The companies that have joined the network include Aretè, an advanced science and engineering company specializing in smart systems; F.C. Engineering, which focuses on refrigeration systems; Ferrari Growtech, specializing in horticultural technology; Futura, a producer of fruit purées; GreenExta, active in biocontrol products; Idromeccanica Lucchini, a manufacturer of professional greenhouses; Irritec, specializing in precision irrigation; Suba Seeds, a seed company; Tropical Food Machinery, which develops fruit and tomato processing technologies; and Unitec, a specialist in fruit and vegetable sorting and packaging technologies.

They are joined by two partners interested in promoting their activities in the sub-Saharan area: Coface Group, which operates in the insurance sector, and Cibus Tec, a triennial trade show.

In a context where fruit and vegetables play a pivotal role for a rapidly growing African population of over 1.4 billion people today and more than 2.5 billion by 2050, access to fresh produce at affordable prices hinges on developing a robust and efficient supply chain.

The objectives aim to raise awareness of member companies' activities through promotional and networking events; to establish a network of reliable partners in various African countries with whom to develop business opportunities and new projects; to implement technical training initiatives to commercially support the network's companies; and to identify and recruit local personnel to be integrated into member company teams.

Additionally, the network will implement several pilot projects. The projects aim to create an efficient supply chain for processing tomatoes from the nursery to the processing plant, develop a model plant and processing center for processing mangoes, facilitate processing avocados by setting up a packaging and refrigeration center, and develop subcontracting by creating a network of service providers for African farmers.

Three hubs have been identified for promotional and in-depth events: Dakar, Senegal; Nairobi, Kenya; and Johannesburg, South Africa. The first two events are scheduled for 30 and 31 March in Dakar and 17 and 18 June in Nairobi.

For more information:

Italy Agrifood Technology

Renzo Piraccini

+39 348.7810359

[email protected]