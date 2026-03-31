Italy to employ Uzbek seasonal workers in fruit and vegetable sector

Uzbekistan and Italy have reached agreements on the employment of seasonal workers in the agricultural sector, following a meeting held in Tashkent. The negotiations involved representatives of migration and agricultural authorities, as well as industry participants. A cooperation agreement was signed between the Uzbek Agency for Migration and the Italian Associazione Imprese Ortofrutticole.

Under the agreement, Uzbek citizens will be able to work in Italy on seasonal contracts ranging from three to nine months. The Italian association unites more than 35 companies operating in the fruit and vegetable sector, including farming, processing, logistics, and export. The main products handled by the association include apples, kiwifruit, pomegranates, and strawberries.

According to association president Marco Salvi, a pilot project is planned for 2026, with 100 Uzbek workers expected to be employed. The programme provides for the provision of working and living conditions for employees during their stay in Italy.

Source: www.uzdaily.uz