From ‘Amazingly Pleasing’ to ‘Connected by Taste’

BelOrta has launched a new consumer campaign. Whereas for years "Amazingly pleasing" defined the cooperative's campaigns, this will now change to "Connected by taste". "It's a fundamentally different way of thinking. The sector has been product-oriented for years, but today the shift towards the consumer is very clear," says BelOrta's Glenn Sebregts.

What triggered this change? "We increasingly feel that it is no longer enough to say 'our product is tasty, local, and sustainable'. That is not necessarily what matters most to consumers," Glenn explains. "They mainly think: 'it has to be quick, what can I do tomorrow with today's surplus, what can I make with it, how do I make it easy and ensure everyone likes it?' We should not assume people will automatically engage with our story just because it's healthy. That simply doesn't work."

© BelOrta

Small moments

"You can also see this new approach reflected in our campaigns. We show far more people. The product remains present, but it is no longer the sole focal point. We focus on moments in which people engage with our products and the connection that arises from that. We want to celebrate those small moments: cooking together, eating together, enjoying together. 'Connected by taste' is a broad concept. As a growers' cooperative, we strongly believe that eating together still matters, even though we do it less and less. Meals are increasingly eaten quickly and alone, while eating together is more enjoyable and satisfying. We want to bring back that sense of togetherness. Eating together, but also going to market together as growers. For us, connectedness runs through the entire chain."

© BelOrta

In this way, BelOrta aims to boost consumption again, because despite widespread health awareness, this is not reflected in the fruit and vegetable segment. "We have been working on this for some time. Fruit and vegetable consumption continues to decline. In 20 years' time, it will be an average of 18 kilos less per person per year. That is huge. And all the while, we all say we want to live healthier, more conscious, and more sustainable lives. Yet fruit and vegetable consumption does not follow. So we should not assume our story will keep working by itself. Consumers have less time, different tastes, and different expectations. That requires us to support them better. Not by telling them what we stand for, but by showing them how they can get started with our products. Many people know only one or two applications for many of our fruits and vegetables, and are unsure how to work with them. We want to lower that barrier."

Four seasons

Specifically, this translates into a new market strategy for the cooperative, along with four advertisements that will run seasonally, supplemented by 10 product-specific spots. "It's a big step. We are working with four 30-second campaign spots, one per season. Each starts from the crop, using footage we shot this autumn and summer, and then moves towards the consumer. For example, you first see strawberry cultivation, followed by scenes of people using strawberries. We also highlight the people throughout the chain, because we want to elevate those everyday moments and recreate a positive feeling around them."

"Our campaigns follow the seasons. Spring and summer focus on products such as fruiting vegetables and soft fruit. Autumn and winter focus more on apples, pears, Belgian endive, and cabbage, among others. We also have shorter, product-specific spots for ten product groups. These are more activating, while the longer spots mainly tell the story. We want to bring generations together, for example, by having grandparents cook together with young content creators. It's all about connection."

The first commercial will run from 9 February.

Good for the whole chain

Asked whether the cooperative is not putting itself in its customers' shoes in this way, Glenn is resolute. "This is not about a single campaign, but about years of building a clear identity. 'Connected by taste' is a supportive campaign that applies to the entire chain. Everyone has their role. Even though we do not sell directly to consumers, we believe it is important to address them directly. Many brands do that. They sell through intermediaries while still building a strong connection with the end consumer. Our goal is simple: increase consumption again. If that succeeds, everyone in the chain benefits. We cannot do it alone, but as Belgium's largest cooperative, we do feel a responsibility to take the lead and carry this story."

The winter spot is running from today in Flanders on all VTM channels and in Wallonia on La Une, Tipik, LN24, AB3, and AB Explore, complemented by YouTube and other digital channels.

