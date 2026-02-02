Nick Marston to step down after nine years as British Berry Growers chairman

British Berry Growers has announced that its chairman, Nick Marston, will step down later this year after nine years in the role.

Marston will remain in post during the transition period and will support the process of identifying and appointing a successor. British Berry Growers represents more than 95 per cent of berries sold in the U.K.

He was appointed chairman in November 2017 and has been active in the berry sector for more than 20 years. During his tenure, the organisation worked on sector representation with government and retailers and navigated a period of expansion and structural change in the U.K. berry industry.

According to analysis by EY, the U.K. berry industry is currently valued at more than £600 million in gross value added and supports over 16,000 jobs. During Marston's time as chairman, the organisation oversaw the rebranding of British Summer Fruits to British Berry Growers in 2022, reflecting a broader representation of the sector.

Nick Marston said: "It has been a privilege to serve as Chairman of British Berry Growers and to support our hard-working growers during a period of such change for the sector.

"I am immensely proud of what the industry has achieved over the past eight years, from continued growth and innovation to the way growers have responded to increasingly complex challenges with resilience and ambition. I have thoroughly enjoyed every moment of working alongside such committed businesses, board members, and colleagues, and I remain very optimistic about the future of British berries."

Lochy Porter, Director and Deputy Chair of British Berry Growers, said: "Nick has been an outstanding Chairman and a tireless advocate for British berry growers. Over the past nine years, his leadership, integrity, and deep understanding of the sector have helped strengthen British Berry Growers' influence and impact at a critical time for our industry. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Nick for his dedication and service, and for the strong foundations he leaves behind as we look to the future."

The organisation has begun the recruitment process for a new chairman, working with executive search firm Eden Search. The incoming chair is expected to take on a broader remit as the sector addresses issues related to growth, investment, and policy.

An Eden Search representative said, "British Berry Growers plays a vital role in representing one of the U.K.'s fresh produce sectors. We are pleased to support the Board in the search for a new Chairman and look forward to identifying a leader who can build on the foundations established and guide the organisation through its next phase."

Marston will continue in the role until later this year to ensure continuity during the handover process.

British Berry Growers

Tel: +44 (0) 7966 521779

www.britishberrygrowers.org.uk