Russia remains dependent on vegetable imports as greenhouse expansion slows

Russia continues to rely heavily on vegetable imports, as domestic greenhouse production fully covers demand only for cucumbers and leafy salads. Despite gradual capacity growth, the pace of new greenhouse construction remains slow, while nearly half of existing facilities are outdated and economically inefficient.

According to industry estimates, Russia currently has about 3,462 hectares of greenhouses. In 2025, the total area increased by just 3% year-on-year, with around 120 hectares of new facilities commissioned across central Russia, the south, and the Far East. However, analysts say this growth is insufficient to meet rising consumer demand and reduce import dependence.

Modern greenhouses account for only about 1,700 hectares, while approximately 1,500 hectares require renovation. Industry experts note that upgrading older facilities is often more expensive than building new ones. Construction costs for modern greenhouses range from €2.5–3 million per hectare, while simpler spring greenhouses without supplemental lighting cost around €1.5 million per hectare. Annual operating costs for advanced year-round facilities can reach 70–100 million rubles per hectare, with energy accounting for up to 40–50% of expenses.

Production costs have risen by around 15% over the past year, driven primarily by higher energy prices, as well as increased labor, logistics, fertilizer, and equipment costs. While modern technologies, such as LED lighting, hydroponics, drip irrigation, closed water cycles, and heat recovery, can reduce energy consumption, access to financing remains a key constraint.

The Ministry of Agriculture has signaled a possible return of preferential lending for greenhouse construction, including projects focused on niche crops such as peppers, eggplants, and zucchini. While funding volumes have reportedly been determined, final decisions on program terms, interest rates, and duration have not yet been announced. Producers emphasize that both loan maturity and interest rates will be critical for project viability.

Russia has achieved self-sufficiency in greenhouse cucumbers, with industrial output nearing 900,000 tonnes in 2025 and only limited imports in regions with lower greenhouse density. The situation is less favorable for tomatoes: domestic production reached about 770,000 tonnes, while imports continued to grow, accounting for roughly 36% of the market. Key suppliers include Azerbaijan, Turkey, China, and Armenia.

Leafy salads are largely supplied domestically, although winter production remains challenging due to high lighting costs. In contrast, niche crops such as peppers, eggplants, and zucchini remain largely unprofitable for Russian producers, with imports dominating the market.

