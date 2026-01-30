"Brussels sprout prices were under massive pressure throughout the season"

With the last deliveries at the turn of the year, this year's Brussels sprout season ended relatively early. "Normally, we can deliver until mid- to late January," confirms Harm Feil, a Brussels sprout producer based in Dithmarschen. As one of the few specialists, Feil looks back on a thoroughly difficult campaign. "Except for the first few weeks of sales, prices were under massive pressure throughout the season. Overall, prices were around 30 per cent below the previous year's level and about 20 per cent below the five-year average. Even at Christmas, the usual peak unfortunately failed to materialize this time."

Market prices are usually adjusted to those of the classic main growing countries for Brussels sprouts, in particular Belgium and the Netherlands. "In my opinion, however, the low price level is not only due to competition in neighboring countries but also to the pricing policy of the German food retail trade. This is because prices across the entire outdoor vegetable category were at the lower end of the scale this year. However, the quality and sprout sizes were mostly good. Only at the beginning of October was there a phase in which we had a slightly higher proportion of oversized sprouts (40+), which did not meet market standards and therefore, unfortunately, did not sell."



The harvest began as planned in mid-September. Before that, the German market was not yet ready to absorb the produce.

According to Feil, the difficult season will also have an impact on the next season. "We will reduce our cultivation area by around ten per cent, and our colleagues here in the north have already announced a reduction in area. Furthermore, from next season onwards, we will no longer grow very late varieties so that we can end the season at the beginning of January if possible. This also fits in quite well with our operational processes and capacity utilization."

Lack of cabbage exports

In addition to Brussels sprouts, Feil also grows white and red cabbage, similar to many of his colleagues in the cabbage stronghold of Dithmarschen. Here, too, the market situation is challenging. "Sales are not too bad, especially on the domestic market. However, we are still very export-oriented, especially with white cabbage, and unfortunately, we are lacking orders this year," he concludes.

