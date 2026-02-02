From the fields to the future: 66 years of history with a focus on fennel

There is a simple vegetable that crosses time without losing its identity. It is fennel - the discreet yet fundamental protagonist of the 66-year-long story of the Campania-based company Paolillo, one made of soil, expert hands, research, and passion. This story will be illustrated at Fruit Logistica in Berlin, where the company will celebrate its journey with a tale that combines tradition and innovation, taste and beauty, memory and future.

© Paolillo

"It all began in the fields from the cultivation of fennel, the emblem of an agriculture that cherishes tradition and invests in sustainability, quality, and innovation with conviction. Over the years, this path has transformed a product of the land into a true ambassador of the territory, capable of inspiring new and surprising projects," explains Mariapia Paolillo, who runs the family business together with her brothers Ciro and Gennaro.

This is how the line of natural fennel cosmetics FOEN was born, as well as 'FOENIK - fennel of taste', a project that takes this vegetable beyond the realm of traditional cuisine, making it a protagonist in confectionery as well, took shape. "Fennel changes guise and becomes aroma, perfume, sensory experience, demonstrating a versatility capable of surprising," points out Mariapia.

© Paolillo

A celebratory tray with two pieces of fennel will be presented in Berlin, accompanied by a limited edition box designed as a gift for visitors. This special box can also be "worn" and was created by Maria Giannattasio. It contains artisanal sweets and a fennel liqueur, and represents a symbolic object of a story that combines aesthetics, identity, and flavour.

Three pillars support the entire initiative, defining its identity and value. "The first is sustainability and the recovery of raw materials. The project adopts a 'zero waste' approach. Every single part of a fennel is used to create Foenik, a celebratory sweet with soft fennel jam, proving an actual commitment to the use of all resources. The second is the link with the territory: everything is deeply rooted in the local context. This includes a collaboration with local artisanal companies such as the ceramist for the ceramic riser, and the reference to regional gastronomic traditions such as mostaccioli from Campania." The third pillar is valorisation through design: "Aesthetics and design are strategic tools for communicating the value of the project."

© Paolillo

The territory will also be the protagonist through an exclusive tasting experience: mostaccioli and Foenik, signed by pastry chef Antonino Maresca, will be paired with an artisanal liqueur made by Domenico Cuofano's Agrumarmè. Everything will be served on a refined ceramic riser created by Arcea Ceramics and inspired precisely by the shape of fennel. A tribute combining craftsmanship, design, and authentic flavours.

The story will come to life on 5 February at 10.00 a.m. inside the Italian Fruit Village, with a special moment entrusted to chef Domenico Esposito of the Osteria Re Baldovino, who will propose an evocative tasting experience featuring julienned fennel with anchovy citronette, an elegant synthesis of simplicity and gastronomic depth.

© Paolillo

"Our vision is to transform fennel from a simple raw material into a complex experience that combines gastronomy, design, local craftsmanship, and sustainability," concludes Mariapia Paolillo. "In this journey, fennel becomes a symbol of a food culture that belongs to the Italian tradition, recognised as a Unesco heritage: a heritage made of territory, seasons, ancient knowledge and new visions."

The company will exhibit at Fruit Logistica in Berlin (4-6 February 2026) in Hall 4.2, Stand A-20.

For more information:

Paolillo s.r.l.

Via Stabia, 254

80057 Naples - Italy

+39 393 9361160

www.paolillosrl.com

www.buonoinognimomento.it