Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

You are using software which is blocking our advertisements (adblocker).

As we provide the news for free, we are relying on revenues from our banners. So please disable your adblocker and reload the page to continue using this site.
Thanks!

Click here for a guide on disabling your adblocker.

Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

Ukraine’s imports of key vegetables surge in 2025

In 2025, Ukraine imported $102.4 million worth of "borscht set" vegetables, including carrots, beets, cabbage, and onions, up 85% compared to 2024.

According to the State Customs Service, onion imports rose 3.2% to 23,160 tonnes, with value increasing 18.1% to $29.71 million (≈ €7.3 million). The top suppliers were the Netherlands (34.22%), China (29.68%), and Egypt (12.89%).

Cabbage imports grew 93.2% to 48,410 tonnes, costing $44.90 million (≈ €11.0 million). Main suppliers included North Macedonia (31.29%), Poland (24.05%), and the Netherlands (13.79%).

Imports of carrots, beets, and celery jumped 5.5 times to 43,950 tonnes, with expenditures rising 4.6 times to $27.79 million (≈ €6.8 million). The leading suppliers were again North Macedonia (31.29%), Poland (24.05%), and the Netherlands (13.79%).

Source: interfax.com.ua

Related Articles → See More