Ukraine’s imports of key vegetables surge in 2025

In 2025, Ukraine imported $102.4 million worth of "borscht set" vegetables, including carrots, beets, cabbage, and onions, up 85% compared to 2024.
According to the State Customs Service, onion imports rose 3.2% to 23,160 tonnes, with value increasing 18.1% to $29.71 million (≈ €7.3 million). The top suppliers were the Netherlands (34.22%), China (29.68%), and Egypt (12.89%).
Cabbage imports grew 93.2% to 48,410 tonnes, costing $44.90 million (≈ €11.0 million). Main suppliers included North Macedonia (31.29%), Poland (24.05%), and the Netherlands (13.79%).
Imports of carrots, beets, and celery jumped 5.5 times to 43,950 tonnes, with expenditures rising 4.6 times to $27.79 million (≈ €6.8 million). The leading suppliers were again North Macedonia (31.29%), Poland (24.05%), and the Netherlands (13.79%).
Source: interfax.com.ua