Türkiye exports US$162.56 million worth of pomegranates in 2025

Türkiye's pomegranate exports exceeded US$162 million in 2025, with shipments to 62 countries, according to data from the Turkish Exporters Assembly.

Total export value reached US$162.56 million, representing a 4.22 per cent increase compared with the previous year. Germany was the leading destination, importing US$34.1 million worth of pomegranates. Iraq followed with imports valued at US$26.2 million, while Russia ranked third at US$22 million.

Companies affiliated with the Western Mediterranean Exporters Association accounted for 37.71 per cent of Türkiye's total pomegranate export value.

The provinces of Antalya, Isparta, and Burdur, which fall under the Western Mediterranean Exporters Association, recorded the highest levels of pomegranate production and exports nationwide.

Exports from the region increased by 7.18 per cent year on year, reaching US$61.3 million in 2025. This positioned the Western Mediterranean region as the leading area in terms of both production volume and overseas sales.

'Pomegranates stood out despite frost losses'

Western Mediterranean Exporters Association Chairman Umit Mirza Cavusoglu said the fruit export sector faced a challenging year due to agricultural frost.

He noted that exports of several fruit categories declined, while pomegranates showed higher export volumes supported by available production.

"Last year, pomegranate was the fruit that put a smile on our faces in exports," Cavusoglu said. "We managed to increase exports, which is encouraging. Our exports exceeded $60 million."

Cavusoglu added that pomegranates ranked sixth among the region's most exported products and stated that the Western Mediterranean region has the capacity for further pomegranate production and export activity.

Source: Turkey Today