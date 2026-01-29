Marcel van den Hurk joins management team at Banken Champignons Groep

From 1 March 2026, Marcel van den Hurk will join the management team at Banken Champignons Groep. As of that date, the management team will consist of Jurgen Banken, Rob Banken, and Marcel van den Hurk.

In 2026, Banken Champignons Groep will mark its 70th anniversary. The company is a second-generation family business and states that the management change is intended to support continuity and ongoing cooperation with partners, as well as its national and international development objectives.

© Banken Champignons Groep

From left to right: Jurgen Banken, Marcel van den Hurk, Rob Banken

Marcel van den Hurk brings experience from management roles at Essity, including positions in Poland, as well as at Royal Bel Leerdammer, Royal A-ware, and CNC Grondstoffen. In these roles, he was responsible for production processes, supply chain management, and quality assurance.

Within Banken Champignons Groep, van den Hurk will assume final responsibility for operations and quality across the group of companies.

The company reports that further details regarding this appointment can be provided on request.

