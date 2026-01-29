Almeria's pepper sector launches the 'Pimientos con Marca' campaign

Almeria is a leading producer and exporter of peppers, including Lamuyo, California, Italian, snack, and hot peppers. Recently, peppers have become Almeria's main greenhouse crop, covering 12,000 hectares and yielding over 900 million pounds annually. Almeria is the top supplier of peppers to European consumers.

Currently, this key product is threatened by the Thrips parvispinus pest. This insect damages crops by causing aesthetic blemishes that vary in visibility across a significant portion of the produce.

"While these physical defects do not affect the fruit's taste, durability, or consumer health, society tends to prioritize appearance when purchasing and eating. As a result, such peppers are often excluded from the commercial market, which contributes to increased food waste," stated Coexphal, the Association of Fruit and Vegetable Producers' Organizations.

The association aims to turn this issue into an opportunity for everyone —producers, marketing companies, distributors, consumers, and even the planet—to stop viewing these blemishes as flaws and instead see them as virtues.

This is how the 'Pimientos con Marca' campaign was launched, with the slogan 'what is natural leaves its mark.' It offers clear, honest, and transparent information about the reality of peppers. Additionally, it develops resources in Spanish, English, and German to ensure communication flows throughout Europe.

"Nature is inherently imperfect, unique, and full of life, with its own rhythms. Since no two people are alike, why should all peppers be identical? With this rebellious spirit, COEXPHAL has now launched an initiative at the venue where top national products and leading chefs come together. Without hesitation, aiming to highlight the efforts of growers and companies," they stated.

The Sabores Almería stand, in collaboration with the Provincial Council of Almería, hosted this highly anticipated event that gathered chefs, producers, entrepreneurs, media, and institutional representatives. Chef and communicator Daniel del Toro served as master of ceremonies, mentioning that "Pimientos con Marca are the same as all the others—delicious, healthy, fresh, and natural."

Luis Miguel Fernández, the manager of COEXPHAL, encouraged support for the campaign, urging people to stand with the Almeria pepper producers, who continue to perform very well, particularly with a product like this.

Almeria chefs Antonio Carmona, Estefanía Marchal, Patricio Úbeda, Rafa Rodríguez, and Tolo Castillo emphasized that, when it comes to peppers, "the important thing is on the inside."

Pimientos con Marca will now continue its national and international tour. The next event will be in Berlin next week, coinciding with Fruit Logística.