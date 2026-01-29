"Dates, walnuts, and almonds lead Ramadan sales"

Ramadan is approaching, and this traditionally boosts sales at Maasdijk-based nut and southern fruit merchant Tovano. "After all, it is a period when dates are indispensable for breaking the fast, but walnuts and almonds are also important items during this time," says Richard Strijbis.

© TovanoSeedless dates

"It is difficult to measure the impact of Ramadan specifically, because it is also a segment with considerable competition. If we have a favourable price, customers will buy from us, but they will also buy from our neighbours," Richard continues. "Moreover, we see that we sell more kilos across the board every year, so not everything is related to Ramadan."

"But we do sell a lot of dates during this period, whether Medjoul dates, Mazafati dates, or Tunisian dates. With the latter, we have a good and affordable date in-house, which works well at this time. We have built up this trade with consistent quality in recent years, but there are always challenges. Last week, for instance, the streets were flooded in Tunisia, and then no trade came this way."

© Tovano



Spread in range and customers

"Because we have a wide range of dates, we can cater to every flavour requirement. Mazafati dates are slightly more expensive this year, and the geopolitical situation also means we have to wait and see what supply from Iran will look like. Logistical challenges remain significant. These days, a container can easily end up in the wrong port. But because of our spread in both range and customers, we can generally keep volumes moving."

© Tovano

Chocolate dates, available in milk, white, and dark chocolate, have also been part of Tovano's range for years. "They are a very nice product, but you really have to work hard to sell additional volumes. Chocolate dates appeal to a selective group of buyers, and you do not sell them by the full pallet," says Richard.

That does apply to date pieces, which, like other dried fruits, are in strong demand. "We see the same trend with apricot and fig pieces. On their own, they may not look like much, but they are widely used in breakfast mixes, and we are increasingly meeting that demand," says the nut and dried fruit trader.

© Tovano

Clockwise from top left: date pieces, apricot pieces, figs, and fig pieces

"Nuts are also performing well at the moment, although prices are relatively high. For us, the challenge is to keep introducing new innovations. You are not going to find a completely new nut any time soon, but with a slightly different twist, you can sometimes add value again."

© Tovano

Walnuts and almonds

