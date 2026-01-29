Fresh peeled garlic brand prepares for European retail rollout

Following the introduction of Garly, a fresh peeled garlic brand developed by Growers Packers, the company has focused in recent months on preparing its operations for wider European distribution. The emphasis has been on establishing supply chain structures capable of supporting volume growth, continuity, and multi-market availability ahead of planned retail engagement.

© Growers Packers

Rick Luteijn, founder of Garly, said initial efforts concentrated on operational readiness rather than short-term market entry. "We deliberately invested a lot of time behind the scenes," he said. "Not only in branding and positioning, but especially in the supply chain. If you want to introduce fresh peeled garlic into retail properly, you need year-round availability, consistent quality, and the ability to scale quickly."

To support this approach, Growers Packers expanded its international sourcing network, working with multiple production origins to secure a year-round supply and sufficient volumes. According to the company, this structure is intended to allow for rapid scaling as demand develops across different markets. "Retail requires certainty," Luteijn said. "We now have a global supply structure in place that allows us to scale up quickly whenever demand arises."

© Growers Packers

The product has initially been supplied to foodservice customers, where convenience and consistency are key purchasing criteria. "In horeca, the product proves itself very naturally," Luteijn noted. "Convenience, quality, and consistency are decisive there, and those are exactly the pillars on which Garly has been built." He added that operational experience from foodservice has informed preparation for retail channels.

In the Netherlands, Growers Packers views the market as strategically important but has not yet confirmed its first retail listing. According to Luteijn, preparatory work has already been completed to support a potential launch, including materials for in-store presentation and broader communication. "The Netherlands is a critical market, but also one that can move fast once a product demonstrates its value," he said.

© Growers Packers

Outside the domestic market, the company is preparing initial retail pilots in Portugal, France, and parts of Central Europe. Luteijn said discussions with retailers in those markets have focused on category role, packaging, and operational fit within existing fresh produce assortments. He added that the product is being positioned as part of the wider convenience segment rather than as a standalone item.

Growers Packers will present the fresh peeled garlic concept at Fruit Logistica in Berlin from 4 to 6 February, where it will be exhibiting at the Dutch Pavilion in Hall 3.2, Stand D2. According to Luteijn, the objective is to demonstrate readiness in terms of supply, logistics, and operational execution for retailers considering fresh peeled garlic within their assortment.

