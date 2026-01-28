Banana ripening capacity expands near Antwerp

A new banana ripening facility has opened near the port of Antwerp in Zele, expanding ripening capacity in Belgium and serving customers in several European markets.

The facility is the sixth ripening site within the company's network and is already operational, with containers of Yellow brand bananas currently being ripened. The Belgian site is designed to handle up to 70 banana containers at a time, supplying customers in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany.

© Marek Szulc

The company has been active in the European banana market for more than 35 years and operates multiple ripening facilities across Central and Eastern Europe, including sites in Poland, Romania, and Hungary. These facilities are supported by integrated logistics operations, including a fleet of more than 250 company-owned vehicles used for distribution.

According to the company, the expansion in Belgium strengthens its ability to manage supply closer to key ports and consumer markets in Western Europe. With the addition of the Zele facility, the company now operates six banana ripening facilities across four countries. Total ripening capacity across the network exceeds 500 containers per week.

The Belgian facility adds to existing infrastructure aimed at maintaining continuity of supply across different markets and responding to demand shifts. Its location near the port of Antwerp allows direct handling of inbound banana shipments, reducing transit distances between arrival and ripening.

The company supplies Yellow brand bananas to customers in 15 countries and indicated that the opening of the Belgian facility forms part of a broader strategy focused on logistics integration and regional ripening capacity within Europe.

Source: Marek Szulc