Agrar Systems acquires Mechatec in Emmeloord

Emmeloord-based mechanisation company Agrar Systems has acquired Tollebeek-based machine builder Mechatec. "With the acquisition of Mechatec, we can offer an even more complete package of post-harvest machinery, especially in the field of box handling and box washing," says commercial director Harco Christiaens.

Agrar Systems supplies machines and total solutions for the storage, sorting, weighing, packaging, and palletising of agricultural products such as potatoes, onions, other tuber crops, flower bulbs, and carrots. The takeover of Tollebeek-based Mechatec adds box handling equipment to the portfolio. Mechatec produces box fillers, box rotators, box tilters, and box washers. With the acquisition, Agrar Systems also becomes more relevant for the processing industry. This market will be approached, among others, through sister company DT Dijkstra in Emmeloord. Mechatec's products will continue under the name Agrar Box Handling.

Harco Christiaens is pleased with the addition. "We have seen an increasing demand for integrated total solutions. With Mechatec's box handling machines, we can now offer fully automated post-harvest processing lines. Mechatec is highly skilled in the development and production of box-handling machinery. In addition to the machines, we have also taken over the entire team, including the technical director, so that important knowledge and expertise are retained. The acquisition allows the technical team to focus fully on further development and customisation of the machines, as Agrar Systems will take full responsibility for production, sales, and service of the box handling line. Together, we form a strong team and are better able to respond to changing demand in both domestic and international markets."

On 1 March 2026, both companies will move to Daalder 5 in Emmeloord. Christiaens explains, "It is positive that Agrar Box Handling and Agrar Systems will operate from a single location. This enables close coordination and allows us to respond immediately to customer requests. As the acquisition makes it easier to supply customised, fully automated processing lines, we expect Agrar Systems' position in the European and global market to strengthen significantly."

From 4 to 6 February, Agrar Systems will exhibit at Fruit Logistica in Berlin. Christiaens explains, "Our box handling solutions are ideally suited to the agricultural sector, but are also very interesting for large industrial projects in the processing industry and for high-volume big bag handling. At Fruit Logistica, we will demonstrate this with a working BF280 box filler from Agrar Box Handling. This box filler ensures automatic and optimal filling right into the corners of the boxes."

"Thanks to an intermediate bunker, boxes can be changed without interrupting the product flow. The box filler is also suitable for multiple box sizes. The BF280 can be integrated into stacking and destacking systems, but can also be used as a stand-alone unit. Optional features include shaking functions for ten to fifteen per cent more volume, as well as weighing and counting systems. We see the acquisition of Mechatec as an excellent opportunity to further complete Agrar Systems' processing machine portfolio, enabling us to offer customers true one-stop shopping."

