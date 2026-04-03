"Great projects and ambitious goals are born out of shared effort"

With a history spanning more than seven decades, the company started small and transformed into an entrepreneurial endeavor, as is the case with many Italian businesses. On Friday, 27 March, the Francescon family celebrated the 25th anniversary of the producers' organization and the opening of the new management center. The event focused on evoking history and envisioning the future and was attended by farmers, collaborators, buyers, suppliers, journalists, and friends.

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comBruno and Daniele Francescon

"We are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Producers' Organization," Bruno Francescon announced to an audience of over 100 people in the new conference hall. "However, our family has been growing melons for 30 years. During the 1950s, our grandfather Antonio, our father Carlo during his youth, and the entire family relocated to this area from the Vicenza area. In 1968, when he was just 18, our father started growing melons alongside vegetables, as many people in the area were doing at the time. At that time, the melon harvest lasted two to three months, from June to mid-August."

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comView of participants at the 27 March 2026 event

Then, beginning in the 1980s, we experienced slow but steady growth alongside increasing specialization. In 2001, we formed a producers' organization, uniting six companies from northern and southern Italy with whom we were already collaborating. This increased our total to 250 hectares and €7.5 million in turnover. Since 2015, we have also produced in Senegal to extend the production calendar. I would like to emphasize that we don't import from Senegal. We produce on our farm, which we set up according to our quality specifications. "Our growth has been continuous. We closed 2025 with 2,100 hectares and a turnover of 86 million," Francescon pointed out.

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comVisibly moved, Bruno Francescon thanked the audience for their warm applause at the end of his speech

Francescon estimates that they will produce 90,000 tons of melons and watermelons by 2026 on 2,200 hectares of land. Specifically, they plan to grow 1,320 hectares of melons, expected to yield 40,000 tons, and 880 hectares of watermelons, expected to yield 50,000 tons. The company has over 35,000 square meters of warehouse space and has installed a new processing line from Unitec to increase productivity.

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comThe new management headquarters at the Rodigo plant in the province of Mantua (Emilia-Romagna)

Francescon continued, "Regarding the watermelons, the idea came about in 2016 when we found a medium-sized variety that tasted good. After a trial year of cultivating 12 hectares, we exclusively cultivated this variety in 2017, and it became the Perla Nera commercial brand. We immediately decided to share this venture with two other companies: Peviani and La Mongolfiera. Together, we formed a consortium and invested significant funds in marketing. Today, Perla Nera is the best-known watermelon brand. When someone complains to me about the price, I emphasize that Perla Nera is not expensive."

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comAnother perspective on the new location

Then it was Morbio's turn. The design & construction company built new headquarters. The concept behind the design was to create an environment where people would feel good, with a strong symbiosis between the exterior and interior. This intention is evident in the large windows that look out over the gardens and inner courtyard, a welcoming bar at the entrance for guests and employees, and views of the surrounding countryside and mountains on the horizon.

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comJournalist-opinionist Federico Buffa during his presentation

At the end of the event, journalist Federico Buffa delivered a commentary drawing parallels between traditional sports values and the founding and growth of Francescon. "Sacrifice, respect, commitment, and teamwork are values that enable one to achieve ambitious goals in sports. They are also the values I have found in this company. It is through shared effort that one grows and achieves desired goals," Buffa concluded.

For more information:

OP Francescon

Via Retenago, 13

46040 Rodigo (MN) - Italy

+39 0376 650727

[email protected]