Significant increase in visitor numbers compared to last year

This year, International Grüne Woche (IGW) celebrated its centenary. Since its inception in Berlin during the Golden Twenties in 1926, Grüne Woche has developed into an international event that attracts exhibitors and visitors from all over the world. The fair provides a platform for current societal issues such as climate protection, the circular economy, resource conservation, and sustainable land use.

© Gaus-Lüttje GbR.

At the 90th edition of the fair, from January 16 to 25, 2026, an impressive 350,000 exhibitors and approximately 1,600 trade visitors made their way to Berlin. This represents an increase of around 40,000 visitors compared to the previous year. On the final weekend, it was so crowded at times that the gates had to be closed from early Saturday afternoon onwards. Hundreds of people stood outside in the cold. "The enormous interest among visitors was overwhelming. The Grüne Woche 2026 impressively demonstrated that even after 100 years, it is as relevant as ever," says Dr. Mario Tobias, CEO of Messe Berlin.

Right: Gaus-Lüttje was once again represented at the Lower Saxony joint stand this year. The focus was on potato chips made from the company's own raw materials and sweet potatoes, among other things.

FreshPlaza.de has collected the most beautiful pictures and impressions of this year's anniversary edition with great care.

© Reichenau-Gemüse eGJohannes Bliestle and Christian Müller from Reichenau-Gemüse eG with Peter Hauk (center), Minister for Food, Rural Affairs, and Consumer Protection. This year, the Baden-Württemberg joint stand featured a motif of the island of Reichenau. "Our island is symbolic of Baden-Württemberg. For us as vegetable producers on Reichenau, this is a special honor, and we are proud to represent our region," said the southern German cooperative.

© ZVG

ZVG President Eva Kähler-Theuerkauf and Landgard CEO Moritz Krannich jointly opened the flower hall reception at Grüne Woche 2026. "Grüne Woche offers us an important opportunity to engage in dialogue with political decision-makers, address the current challenges facing horticulture, and discuss sustainable framework conditions for the sector. Direct dialogue is and remains a central component of our association's work," said the ZVG.

© ZVG

Federal Minister of Agriculture Alois Rainer was impressed by the flower hall, which this year was themed Babylon Garden. "Grüne Woche has been the showcase for the agricultural and food sector and horticulture for 100 years. The trade fair has lived up to this reputation in its anniversary edition: with their high-quality products, the German agricultural and food industry and horticulture have once again proven that 'Made in Germany' is and remains a brand promise – worldwide. As the federal government, we support our domestic manufacturers in making their products even better known and more successful internationally," Rainer pointed out.

© BLW/lid

Switzerland was also well represented once again: BLW Director Christian Hofer warmly welcomed visitors to the Swiss joint stand at the start of the trade fair.

© REWEThis year's REWE Group networking evening during the Grüne Woche took place under special circumstances: the French embassy instead of a trade fair stand, an award ceremony instead of a stand party. Emilie Bourgoin, Head of Public Affairs at the REWE Group and Chair of the Competence Center for Agriculture, was awarded the "Ordre du Mérite agricole," the French Order of Agricultural Merit.

© Rewe Group

On the final weekend, Hans-Jürgen Moog, CPO and Group Executive Board Member of the REWE Group, shared his vision of the appreciation chain with trade fair visitors: "In my job, we talk a lot about value chains, but we don't forget the appreciation chain and show how important domestic agriculture is to us. Proof of this is a figure that still makes me proud: at REWE and PENNY Germany, we work with over 33,000 local producers in this country. We talk to them on an equal footing, live in mutual appreciation, and develop together."

© Glastuinbouw Nederland

Femke Wiersma (right), Minister of Agriculture of the Netherlands, also attended the event in Berlin at the invitation of the industry association 'Glastuinbouw Nederland'.

© Messe Berlin

The Glocker organic fruit farm was awarded the 2026 Federal Prize for Organic Farming.

© Messe Berlin

Merit Ulmer-Kasak from the start-up eco:fibr explained in the jury interview the potential of processing pineapple waste into fibers for the packaging industry (FreshPlaza reported).

© Messe Berlin

DBV President Joachim Rukwied and Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul during the tour of the fair

© Förderverein Integriertes Obst aus dem Alten Land e.V.

Under the umbrella of the economic development agency, all towns and municipalities in the region, the district of Stade, Sparkasse Stade-Altes Land, Kreissparkasse Stade, Volksbank Stade-Cuxhaven, and the Förderverein Integriertes Obst aus dem Alten Land participated in the trade fair stand, financially supported by Frugro and the Marktgemeinschaft Altes Land MAL, which also provided three tons of apples. "This year, we are bringing the Wellant apple variety, which is also very popular in Berlin, and the new Bloss variety, a wonderfully sweet and crunchy variety that is now coming onto the market," said Hilke Ehlers from the association.

© Rijk Zwaan GmbH

At the Dutch stand, Rijk Zwaan GmbH presented a unique specialty: The tropical snack pepper Tatayoyo®. With its sweet, slightly tropical taste, it delighted numerous visitors.

