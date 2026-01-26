Georgia more than doubles potato exports in 2025

Georgia significantly increased its potato exports in 2025, supplying a total of 83,264.5 tonnes to international markets, according to data from the National Statistics Service of Georgia. In value terms, exports reached USD 27.5 million, representing a 2.4-fold increase compared with 2024.

The growth was driven by higher demand from several neighboring markets. The largest volumes were shipped to Russia, which imported 50,347.8 tonnes of Georgian potatoes with a total value of USD 20.5 million. This was nearly six times higher than the previous year.

Azerbaijan ranked second among export destinations, importing 25,100 tonnes of potatoes from Georgia, an increase of 4.8% year on year. Armenia followed with imports of 3,800 tonnes, marking a 4.5-fold increase compared with 2024.

Exports to Belarus reached 3,300 tonnes. Although volumes remained relatively moderate, shipments to this market increased sharply, rising by more than 30 times year on year.

In addition to these main destinations, Georgia also exported potatoes to Kazakhstan, Moldova, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Ukraine.

Source: bizzone.info