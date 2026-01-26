South Africa launches Grootvlei Climate Smart Horticulture Centre

South Africa's power utility, Eskom, will officially launch the Grootvlei Climate Smart Horticulture Centre in the coming week at the Grootvlei Power Station. The project is being implemented in partnership with the Netherlands government and provincial stakeholders.

The centre is a pilot initiative under Eskom's Just Energy Transition Programme and focuses on linking the repurposing of energy infrastructure with horticulture, food production, skills development, and economic activity.

"The Grootvlei Climate Smart Horticulture Centre demonstrates how the repurposing of energy-related infrastructure, such as coal-fired power stations, can support future-oriented economic activities beyond the energy sector. By integrating clean energy solutions with climate-smart horticulture, the project contributes to job creation, skills development, and the strengthening of resilient local food systems," Eskom stated.

"Climate-smart horticulture enables food to be produced more efficiently and reliably, using less water and fewer inputs. This approach is particularly relevant in Mpumalanga, where communities are grappling with the combined pressures of climate change, water scarcity, and economic transition," the utility added.

According to the organisers, the centre will function as a demonstration and training facility. It is designed to support farmers, technicians, and young professionals by providing practical, market-oriented skills linked to production systems and technology.

"It illustrates how the Just Energy Transition can deliver tangible socio-economic benefits by linking the repurposing of energy infrastructure with productive land use," Eskom noted. "Through the development of climate-smart horticulture, the initiative supports alternative livelihoods and inclusive growth, while creating opportunities across the agricultural value chain, from production and training to processing and distribution."

The involvement of the Netherlands reflects cooperation around applied horticultural systems, including protected cultivation, water efficiency, and energy-integrated production models. According to Eskom, "By combining South African knowledge and local leadership with Dutch expertise, the Grootvlei Climate Smart Horticulture Centre provides a strong foundation for the development of a future agrihub and long-term private sector investment."

While the centre will initially operate as a demonstration and training site, the long-term objective is to develop a broader agrihub combining agriculture, energy, skills development, and logistics, with greater participation from the private sector.

The official launch on 27 January 2026 will include a site tour, demonstrations of climate-smart production technologies, and engagement with public and private stakeholders focused on the role of agriculture within South Africa's energy transition.

Source: Food For Mzansi