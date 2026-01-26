Spain charges less than the Netherlands for its greenhouse tomatoes, but three times as much as Morocco

In 2024, the price paid to Spanish greenhouse tomato growers was 61.02% lower than what was paid to their Dutch counterparts, but it was still much higher than the prices paid to Moroccan and Turkish growers. Specifically, the at-source price for Spanish tomatoes was 300% higher than Moroccan tomatoes and 111% higher than Turkish ones.

This data, compiled by Hortoinfo from FAOSTAT, the statistical database of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), includes additional details for Spain. Specifically, it incorporates information from the Price and Market Observatory of the Andalusian Regional Government to adjust greenhouse tomato prices for fresh consumption, averaging across all varieties and categories, and distinguishing them from outdoor production, which is common in regions like Extremadura. This approach ensures a more consistent comparison with other countries where production mainly occurs in greenhouses.

According to FAOSTAT data, tomato producers in the Netherlands increased their prices from an average of $0.73 per kilo in 2015 to $1.95 per kilo in 2024.

In Spain, the average price of greenhouse tomatoes rose from 0.57 euros per kilogram in 2015 to 0.76 euros per kilogram in 2024, according to the Andalusian observatory. Considering total production, including tomatoes meant for industry, the FAO reports the average price at 0.33 euros per kilogram in 2015 and 0.34 euros per kilogram in 2024.

In Morocco, average prices increased from $0.16 per kilo in 2015 to $0.19 per kilo in 2024.

Finally, the average price paid to Turkish producers in 2015 was 0.36 euros per kilogram, a price that stayed the same in 2024.

The 2024 FAO data on farm gate prices is the most recent available. Since the data are in U.S. dollars, they have been converted to euros for easier comparison, using the average annual exchange rates: 0.901 euros per dollar in 2015; 0.904 in 2016; 0.887 in 2017; 0.849 in 2018; 0.893 in 2019; 0.880 in 2020; 0.846 in 2021; 0.951 in 2022; and 0.924 euros per dollar in 2023 and 2024.

Source: hortoinfo.es