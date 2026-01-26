Blood oranges meet retailers’ commercial needs

"We returned from Marca Fresh in Bologna with a number of important contacts, which further confirms its significant role in the fruit and vegetable sector. There was a greater turnout compared to last year, thanks in part to the presence of more exhibitors and the most important brands in the large-scale retail sector," says Alessandro Barbera, the owner and general manager of Barbera International.

Barbera International is a Sicilian company founded by Alessandro Barbera. He created the brand in his early twenties to distribute citrus fruits from his family's land. After moving to Belgium in the early 2000s to work as an intermediary trading Sicilian fruits and vegetables, Alessandro returned to Italy to focus on this project. Once back in Sicily, he renovated the farms and adopted new cultivation techniques, laying the foundation for the brand's growth and success.

Barbera International's profound commitment to innovation as a catalyst for development, dedication to environmental sustainability, and avant-garde entrepreneurial management have enabled it to swiftly establish itself in the Sicilian fruit and vegetable sector. Today, Barbera International collaborates with major European retail chains, exports to 30 countries, and maintains a strong presence in the domestic market.

The campaign for pigmented oranges is going well, with large quantities and sizes available. Large-scale distributors, both Italian and international, are placing consistent orders, confirming that the product meets market quality and shelf life requirements. There has also been an increase in demand and prices for lemons. Lemons with leaves are particularly popular because they show the fruit's natural freshness. The lemon campaign began in October, but the volume and size of the fruit have increased significantly, especially during this period.

"In Bologna," adds Alessandro Barbera, "we presented the value of our extra-red Tarocco oranges, which are guaranteed to have superior internal pigmentation. Our goal is to continue investing in distinctive products that create value for the supply chain and retail sectors. Our strength lies in carefully selecting fruits that offer total quality, from the fruit itself to our service to our relationships with customers. We aim to provide consumers with the finest products from Sicily: healthy, authentic, sustainably grown produce with exceptional taste. Our presence at Marca reflects the remarkable growth of the private label sector in foreign markets. Our presence at Marca is also due to the growth of private label in foreign markets, which continues to be the most dynamic segment."

"In recent days," concludes Alessandro Barbera, "the wave of bad weather that hit parts of Sicily has affected several agricultural areas, with damage still to be assessed. At this stage, we cannot quantify its extent; we need to wait a few days for a more accurate estimate."

