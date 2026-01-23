Ukraine detains 22.5 tonnes of coconut imports at Kharkiv checkpoint

On January 22, 2026, Ukrainian phytosanitary inspectors at the Barabashovo customs post in Kharkiv detained 22.5 tonnes of imported coconut (grated) from Indonesia due to the absence of a phytosanitary certificate, according to agronews.ua.

The shipment was inspected by the Department of Phytosanitary Measures at the Plant Protection Control Division of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection in the Kharkiv region. The cargo was found to violate the International Standard for Phytosanitary Measures, which sets guidelines for phytosanitary certification.

The detained goods were placed under extended phytosanitary control, and a notification was issued based on the detected violation.

Source: agronews.ua