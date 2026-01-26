Kenyan horticulture exports reach US$195.6 million in Q3 2025

Kenya's horticulture sector recorded exports valued at US$195.6 million between July and September 2025. The Netherlands remained the leading destination, reflecting continued European demand for Kenyan flowers, vegetables, and fruit during the third quarter.

The Netherlands accounted for exports worth US$68.7 million, representing more than one-third of total horticultural shipments in the period. The United Kingdom followed with US$27.9 million. Other key destinations included the United Arab Emirates at US$15.8 million, France with US$15.4 million, and Germany at US$12.5 million.

Spain, Saudi Arabia, and Kazakhstan also featured among the main outlets, absorbing exports valued at approximately US$8.1 million, US$7.8 million, and US$6.7 million, respectively. Together, these markets accounted for the majority of Kenya's horticultural exports in the quarter, combining European destinations with growing volumes to the Middle East and Central Asia.

Flowers continued to account for the largest share of export value, supported by Kenya's established role in supplying cut flowers to European auctions, particularly in the Netherlands. Vegetables and fruit followed, supplying retail and wholesale channels across multiple regions, although detailed category splits were not specified in the quarterly data.

Smallholder farmers, who produce more than 80 per cent of Kenya's horticultural output, remain central to the supply base, largely through contract arrangements with exporters to meet export market requirements. In 2023, the horticulture sector generated about US$1.2 billion in annual export value, with flowers alone reaching US$731.6 million. The Q3 2025 figures indicate continuity with earlier quarters, supported by stable export volumes.

Horticulture remains one of Kenya's main foreign exchange earners and supports over 200,000 direct jobs, with additional employment linked to outgrower networks. Air freight continued to dominate flower exports to Europe, while fruit and vegetables were largely shipped by sea to Middle Eastern markets. Compliance with European Union phytosanitary rules and United Kingdom post-Brexit standards remained a requirement for market access.

Exports to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia reflected ongoing demand from Gulf markets, while Kazakhstan's imports highlighted emerging Central Asian trade routes. Smaller volumes were also shipped to countries such as Italy and Mexico. Sector stakeholders continue to focus on logistics, cold chain infrastructure, and certification to maintain market access across existing and emerging destinations.

