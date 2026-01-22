The first French asparagus are already available!

Every January, Aspa2 marks the start of the French asparagus season. Based in Indre-et-Loire, the company is one of the very first to market asparagus in France, kicking off a campaign that is eagerly awaited by market operators. This year's harvest began on January 12th, under conditions that were deemed particularly satisfactory, both agronomically and commercially.

© ASPA2

"Good sizes and quality" right from the start

"We have good quantities and, above all, very good sizes for the start of the season," explains a delighted Jacques Guironnet, the company's managing director. Quality is once again at the heart of Aspa2's priorities, with a product that fully meets the market standards. "We have a very white product, as we always strive to do. This is a very important criterion for us."

Although the last few weeks have been marked by cold weather, this has not penalized production; quite the contrary. "On the one hand, our underground heating system protects us from the cold temperatures. In addition, we had some good vegetation this year, which enabled us to build up reserves in the autumn. It also explains the good sizes we have." For a number of years, Aspa2 has relied on high-performance heating networks, enabling it to achieve remarkable earliness while ensuring regular production. A decisive advantage that explains its ability to reach the market well before spring.

© ASPA2

An exceptional niche and a market to match

In terms of marketing, the arrival of the very first French asparagus is always a big hit. "Customers are very happy to see the arrival of asparagus. It signals an early spring and, in the middle of winter, that is very good news." In France, Aspa2 works mainly with wholesalers, but also generates a significant proportion of sales in exports, particularly to Asia, several European countries, and North America.

Being the first on the market is a definite advantage, even if this positioning corresponds to a very specific niche. "It is a production reserved for exceptional circuits," admits the director. In terms of price, initial feedback has been satisfactory. "In a rather gloomy economic climate for many sectors, we are fortunate to be positioned in this particular niche." On the strength of this momentum, Aspa2 is aiming to keep the campaign going right up to Easter, a key period for asparagus consumption. "We are enjoying good regularity in production, thanks to our fairly exceptional environmental conditions. So far, everything has been very positive, and we hope that the season will continue in this vein."

For more information:

Jacques Guironnet

ASPA2

Phone: +33 (0)2 47 58 95 93

[email protected]

www.aspa2.fr