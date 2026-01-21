South Africa sends first 2026 table grapes to Russia

The first shipment of fresh fruit from South Africa in 2026 has arrived at the port of St. Petersburg. The cargo consisted of around 1,800 tons of table grapes from the new harvest and was supplied to the Russian market as part of regular seasonal imports intended to cover winter demand. This was reported by the Russia-RSA Business Council.

According to market observers, fresh fruit from South Africa continues to find consistent demand in Russia, supported by predictable supply volumes. Data from the Russian Trade Representation in Pretoria shows that fresh fruit accounted for around 90 per cent of South Africa's exports to Russia in 2025. This represented growth of about 10 per cent compared with the previous year.

Agricultural products also account for a large share of Russian exports to South Africa. In 2025, mineral fertilisers represented close to 70 per cent of Russia's total export volume to South Africa, supporting domestic agricultural production. Wheat shipments made up a further 20 per cent of export volumes, illustrating the reciprocal nature of agricultural trade flows between the two countries.

Commenting on the arrival of the fruit shipment, Tandiwe Mgxwati, Minister Plenipotentiary and Head of the South African Mission in Russia, stated that the delivery marked an important step in bilateral relations. She indicated that the execution of the shipment reflects mutual interests and cooperation between the two sides.

Overall, agricultural trade remains a central element of commercial relations between Russia and South Africa. Seasonal fruit exports and ongoing exchanges in fertilisers and grains continue to shape trade flows between the two markets.

