Spanish Malaika raspberry plantings expand to 200 hectares

Onubafruit is expanding its raspberry production with increased plantings of the Malaika variety, scaling cultivated area from initial trials to an estimated 150 to 200 hectares planned for 2026. The expansion follows a long-term agreement with plant breeder Advanced Berry Breeding and reflects adjustments in production strategy for the autumn and winter supply period.

After an initial technical trial of less than 10 hectares in 2024, plantings increased to around 40 hectares in 2025. Further expansion is scheduled for the coming seasons, with the aim of supplying larger, more stable volumes during the winter window, when consistent raspberry availability is typically more difficult to achieve.

Malaika is positioned as a variety developed for premium market segments, with a focus on traits linked to post-harvest handling and supply chain performance. According to the information provided, the variety is characterised by uniform fruit size, light-red colour, firmness, and shelf life, attributes that influence suitability for longer-distance distribution and extended retail programs.

From an operational perspective, the variety is also described as offering favourable picking efficiency. This aspect is relevant in the context of rising labour costs and workforce constraints, particularly in intensive berry production systems.

Onubafruit has integrated the variety into its existing production framework in Spain, applying established cultivation and crop management practices to adapt Malaika to local climatic and agronomic conditions. The expansion is intended to support more predictable output volumes across the autumn to winter period.

Commenting on the collaboration, Hubert Gadret, CEO of Advanced Berry Breeding, said: "Onubafruit has demonstrated strong technical understanding leading to a quick and sharp approach to producing Malaika at a commercial scale." He added that the expansion aligns with retailer demand for a consistent winter supply.

Marco Vaz, Head of R + D + I at Onubafruit, stated: "Malaika has proven to be an exceptional fit for our production strategy and for the quality expectations of our customers." He noted that its performance in terms of presentation and shelf life supports premium raspberry programmes during autumn and winter.

As the planted area increases, Malaika is expected to account for a larger share of Onubafruit's winter raspberry output. The expanded acreage is intended to respond to ongoing demand from European retail markets for a consistent raspberry supply during the off-season.

