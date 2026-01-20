First Angolan avocados arrive in the Netherlands

The first trial shipment of avocados from Angola has arrived in the Netherlands, meeting European Union customs, phytosanitary, and quality requirements.

The container reached Rotterdam this week and passed all required EU inspections. According to the provided information, the shipment demonstrated compliance with European standards and confirmed the use of electronic phytosanitary certification (ePhyto) as part of the clearance process.

© Embassy of the Netherlands in Angola

The arrival took place via Rotterdam, which serves as a central entry point for fresh produce into Europe. The shipment is positioned as an initial test to assess logistical handling, regulatory compliance, and market suitability.

The avocados originated in Angola and were transported along the Lobito Corridor, linking production areas in Huambo with European markets. The shipment is presented as part of efforts to establish structured trade flows between Southern Africa and Europe.

Following arrival, the avocados will be analysed by Dutch and European industry participants. This evaluation phase is intended to generate market feedback and assess the potential for follow-up shipments later in the year.

The trial shipment marks an initial step in positioning Angolan avocados within the European supply chain, subject to further commercial and technical assessment.

Source: Embassy of the Netherlands in Angola