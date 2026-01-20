Belarusian potato harvest below 2024 level

Belstat reported that Belarus harvested 3 million tons of potatoes last year, a lower volume than in 2024. The weaker harvest in 2024 contributed to a shortage of root vegetables in early 2025.

"In 2025, farms of all categories harvested 3 million tons of potatoes," Belstat reported.

In the previous year, total production reached 3.1 million tons, which still proved insufficient. As a result, Belarus experienced a shortage of root vegetables at the beginning of 2025.

Earlier, authorities stated that the 2025 harvest would be sufficient to prevent shortages. "The harvest of Belarus's second bread not only fully covers the needs of the domestic market, but also exceeds it many times over, ensuring stable stocks for the winter and creating opportunities for expanding processing and export potential," according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food.

The Statistical Committee has not yet published a breakdown of potato production by agricultural organizations, farmers, and households. Official plans indicated that agricultural organizations and farmers were expected to harvest a combined total of 945,000 tons. Based on the reported total of 3 million tons, this implies that households produced just over 2 million tons, compared with 2.4 million tons in 2024.

Entrepreneur and analyst Aliaksandr Knyrovich previously stated that a stable market balance depends on agricultural organizations and farmers harvesting around 1 million tons of potatoes. "If we fall short of 1 million tons by 6%, that means one month without Belarusian potatoes until the new harvest, and if it's 12%, that means two months," he said.

According to Knyrovich, a renewed shortage is unlikely this year. However, he noted that closer to summer, imports will likely be required to bridge the gap until the next harvest, which could result in higher prices for imported potatoes.

Source: BelSat