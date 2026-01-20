Moldovan grape, apple, plum, and cherry quotas to EU still open

Exports of grapes, apples, plums, and cherries from the Republic of Moldova to the European Union can continue under the existing preferential quotas, as these have not been exhausted. This was confirmed by the Ministry of Economic Development and Digitalization (MDED) after a technical issue in the European Commission's TARIC system caused temporary confusion about quota availability.

According to MDED, exporters from the Republic of Moldova can continue deliveries to the European Union market under preferential treatment. "There is no blockage caused by the exhaustion of quotas, and exporters from the Republic of Moldova can continue deliveries to the EU market under preferential treatment. A technical deficiency in the TARIC system caused confusion in the display of quotas. This was remedied on January 13, 2026. During that period, no customs duties were levied on imports into the EU for grapes, apples, or plums from the Republic of Moldova", MDED states.

Official data from the European Union customs system (TARIC – DG TAXUD) show that quota utilization in 2025 remained well below annual limits. For grapes, the annual quota is set at 40,000 tons. Of this volume, 11,394 tons remained unused in 2025. For 2026, a total of 38,047 tons is available.

Apple exports are covered by an annual quota of 50,000 tons. In 2025, 38,884 tons were not utilized, while 49,229 tons are available for export in 2026.

For plums, the annual quota stands at 61,000 tons. In 2025, 17,971 tons remained unused, leaving 60,789 tons available in 2026.

Cherries are allocated an annual quota of 4,500 tons. In 2025, 4,400 tons were unused, meaning that almost the full quota remains available for 2026.

Export quotas are renewed each year. As of January 1, 2026, the full preferential volumes are available again, in line with the renegotiated Agreement between the Republic of Moldova and the European Union.

Verification of quota availability can be carried out directly in the European Commission's TARIC system using the relevant order numbers: grapes 096802, apples 096803, plums 096804, and cherries 096806.

MDED also notes that a revision of export quotas is planned for 2027. Any potential increase will depend on the ability of Moldovan exporters to make use of the preferential volumes and on demand within the European market.

Source: Radio Moldova