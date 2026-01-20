"We're seeing really good prices for aubergines"

"Due to low temperatures, the harvest has slowed, and prices have increased," says Francesco Marangio, sales manager at Marangio Farm in Vittoria, in the province of Ragusa. The Sicilian company owns approximately three hectares of land, all of which is used for protected crop cultivation. They specialize in organic and/or zero-residue aubergines and peppers. The number of employees varies by season, sometimes reaching into the dozens. Angelo, Francesco, and Giuseppe Marangio lead the company.

"Right now, we are producing aubergines, and in about ten days, we will begin harvesting peppers," says Francesco, who attended the Marca fair in Bologna. Our production is both organic and zero-residue. We will have peppers until the beginning of June. Then, we will pause and resume the summer cycle. Thanks to state-of-the-art agronomic techniques, we have peppers for seven months of the year and aubergines year-round."

He continues, "We grow different types of eggplants, and they are all zero-residue. Currently, the market is favorable, with strong prices. Despite the cold weather of the last few days, which slowed the ripening process, the quality of our product remains excellent. There is a 50 percent shortage compared to the average, which is why prices are high."

The Marangio company was founded in 1960. Angelo Marangio had a vision: to cultivate quality products on his family's fertile land. Over the years, management was passed on to his son, Francesco, who combined heritage with new ideas, helping the company grow and become a leader in the Italian and European fruit and vegetable markets.

"With the support of the family and the team, the Marangio company has grown to become a reference point for the production of aubergines and peppers, guaranteeing quality, sustainability, and continuity in production," a note reads. In Italy, the company distributes its products to the main fruit and vegetable distribution centers, which serve as meeting places for producers, wholesalers, and traders.

