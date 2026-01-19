Cucumber prices rise in Ukraine in 2026

This week, prices for greenhouse cucumbers in Ukraine have increased due to strong demand from retailers and wholesalers, combined with limited local supply.

Producers report that harvests at greenhouse complexes have been small and inconsistent, largely due to seasonal factors.

As a result, greenhouse cucumbers are now sold at 115–145 UAH/kg ($2.67–3.36/kg), averaging about 10% higher than at the end of last week.

Imports, mainly from Turkey, continue to arrive on the market, but available volumes are insufficient to fully meet demand. Under these conditions, sellers have gradually increased prices for both local and imported cucumbers.

Currently, greenhouse cucumbers in Ukraine are on average 15% more expensive than at the same time last year. Ukrainian producers plan to supply the first batches of the new season harvest no earlier than mid-February.

Source: agronews.ua