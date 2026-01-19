Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Morocco officially emerges from a 7-year drought

In Morocco, the latest rainfall and snowfalls have put an end to a cycle of seven consecutive years of drought. Speaking before the House of Representatives, the Moroccan Minister for Infrastructure and Water, Nizar Baraka, described the Kingdom's water situation as "positive," indicating that the country has now passed the threshold defining a dry year.

Between September 1st and mid-January, rainfall reached 108 mm nationwide, almost 18% more than the average and 95% more than last year. Cumulative rainfall amounted to 3.5 billion m³, most of which fell in the last month. Snowfall, considered exceptional, also contributed to this improvement.

This dynamic has resulted in a clear increase in the filling rate of dams, which has risen from 28% to 46% in one year, with several basins exceeding 50% or even reaching their maximum capacity, necessitating the release of water. Some regions historically affected by drought, such as Souss-Massa, have also seen a marked improvement.

Source: maroc-hebdo.com

