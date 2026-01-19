Outbound lemon volumes curbed in anticipation of better conditions

The Italian lemon campaign is in full swing; however, while there are companies that are proceeding with their sales programmes, there are others that prefer to adopt business strategies geared towards safeguarding quality standards, rather than towards immediate commercial placement.

The Rocca Imperiale Consortium of Associated Lemon Producers - which was set up in the autumn of 2019 to promote the local productions until then managed by commercial intermediaries - is among them, and has started the current lemon campaign in a context affected by significant weather changes.

© Prod. di Limoni di Rocca Imperiale O.P. Soc.Coop. Agr.

Outlining the cooperative's operational framework is President Pietro Buongiorno. "The start of the season showed an estimated drop in production of between 30% and 40%: an expected contraction, the effect of a prolonged drought that began last spring. In several fields, this resulted in sizes that are not yet suitable for the commercial circuits. Nonetheless, the considerable and current temperature fluctuations between night and day favour the ripening of the fruit, which has a colouring that turns to yellow and a very smooth skin."

The Consortium's decision is not to increase the volumes output, as it prefers to wait about 15-20 days to have more product with more acceptable grades, while maintaining quality consistency as a priority objective: "We are in no hurry to sell, as we have plenty of time to do so. What is important to us is to guarantee the excellent quality of the lemons that our Italian and foreign customers have always been used to in terms of size, edible peel, intense aroma, and juice yield."

© Prod. di Limoni di Rocca Imperiale O.P. Soc.Coop. Agr.

As for sales, there is a strong acceleration in demand compared to the same period in 2025, with a price increase of 30%. "Interest in the product remains lively, and is also manifested through numerous requests for cooperation from new suppliers. A particular highlight is the exports to Japan, where volumes are growing in the region of 50%, consolidating the brand's positioning over the past two years."

The market seems to specifically reward the Limone Antico di Rocca Imperiale, appreciated for its intense fragrance and edible peel, characteristics that make it stand out within its segment. "In addition to the Japanese market and domestic distribution, shipments reach Switzerland, Germany, France, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. The effectiveness of a dedicated communication plan supports this international expansion, allowing the product to establish itself in a highly competitive global market," concludes Pietro Buongiorno.

For more information:

Consorzio Produttori di Limoni Associati

Headquarters, Contrada Mantice snc

87074 Rocca Imperiale (CS) - Italy

+39 349 4694903

[email protected]

www.limore.it