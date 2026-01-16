Georgian hazelnut export prices surge nearly 70%

Since August 2025, Georgia has exported 11,700 tonnes of hazelnuts worth $117.4 million, according to the Ministry of Agriculture of Georgia.

Compared with the same period last year, export volume increased slightly by 171 tonnes, while revenue grew by $48.8 million, a 71% rise. The average price per kilogram reached $10.06, up 69% from last year.

The main importers of Georgian hazelnuts remain EU countries: Italy (3,700 tonnes), Spain (1,300 tonnes), Germany (786.3 tonnes), and France (617.6 tonnes). Other significant destinations include Syria, Armenia, Greece, Russia, the Czech Republic, and Poland.

Georgia ranks sixth globally in hazelnut production, following Turkey, Italy, the USA, Azerbaijan, and Chile. The sector recovered from losses caused by the spread of the Asian stink bug, and since 2020, production has been steadily increasing.

