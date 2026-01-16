Kenyan horticultural exports led by the Netherlands in Q3 2025

Kenya's horticulture sector continues to rely on export markets for the placement of flowers, vegetables, and fruits. Between July and September 2025, the total value of horticultural exports reached about US$195.6 million, based on the reported value of Sh31.3 billion for the three-month period.

The Netherlands remained the leading destination during this period, accounting for exports valued at approximately US$68.7 million, corresponding with the reported Sh10.998 billion. The United Kingdom followed as the second-largest market, with imports valued at around US$27.9 million, equivalent to Sh4.469 billion.

Exports to the United Arab Emirates reached about US$15.8 million, based on the reported Sh2.524 billion, while France accounted for approximately US$15.4 million, corresponding to Sh2.462 billion. Germany also featured among the main destinations, importing Kenyan horticultural products valued at about US$12.5 million, in line with the reported Sh1.995 billion.

Spain imported products worth approximately US$8.2 million, reflecting Sh1.309 billion. Saudi Arabia followed with imports valued at around US$7.8 million, equivalent to Sh1.252 billion. Kazakhstan rounded out the group of key destinations, with imports valued at about US$6.8 million, corresponding to Sh1.082 billion.

The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and Kazakhstan together accounted for the majority of Kenya's horticultural export value during the July to September 2025 period. Flowers, vegetables, and fruits made up the bulk of these shipments, supplying retail and wholesale channels across Europe and selected markets in the Middle East and Central Asia.

Export flows during the period underline Kenya's dependence on external markets and the importance of maintaining quality compliance and logistical reliability across long-distance supply chains. The data also reflect continued diversification across destination countries, with Europe remaining the primary outlet for Kenyan horticultural produce, alongside steady demand from Gulf markets.

