Malaysia targets US$425m pineapple exports by 2027

The Malaysian government aims to raise pineapple export value to RM2 billion (approximately US$425 million) by 2027 as part of its strategy to strengthen the sector, which is positioned as a high-value agricultural commodity.

Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin said the pineapple industry has the potential to generate around RM9,000 (about US$1,915) per hectare per month for growers through the application of modern farm management practices.

Malaysia's pineapple exports reached RM1.4 billion (around US$298 million) in 2025, with total shipments of 76,000 tons to markets including the Middle East, China, and Europe. According to the deputy minister, exports are expected to continue expanding through the exploration of additional destinations such as New Zealand.

"Today's visit to the MD2 pineapple plantation project in Sungai Gumut is part of the government's efforts to strengthen the development of the pineapple industry. We aim for this export value to continue rising and reach RM2 billion by 2027," he told reporters following a working visit to the Sungai Gumut Pineapple Collection Centre.

The MD2 project is operated by Premium Pineapple Sdn Bhd and covers a total area of 109.26 hectares. Current plantings occupy 16 hectares, comprising 740,432 MD2 pineapple plants, with a reported crop survival rate of more than 97 per cent.

Chan said the visit also marked the groundbreaking ceremony for a collection, processing, and packaging centre. The facility is intended to support the pineapple value chain from production through to market delivery.

He also noted that Selangor has conditions that support its development as a modern agri-food hub, citing logistics infrastructure such as airports, ports, rail networks, and ongoing policy support at both the federal and state levels.

"We do not only want people to buy pineapples to eat, but we want this area to become a focus for processing, packing, branding, and exporting, including the development of high-tech processing plants and agrotourism potential," he said.

To support industry development, the Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board has assisted in the form of seedlings and agricultural inputs valued at RM221,800 (around US$47,200), a RM30,000 (about US$6,380) grant for a farm store, and technical guidance. Additional initiatives include programmes targeting communities and youth, such as Inisiatif Pendapatan Rakyat and Agropreneur Muda.

Looking ahead to 2026, the board plans a further development project in Selangor covering 49 hectares, with incentives totalling RM1.3 million (approximately US$277,000) and expected to involve 26 operators. In the previous year, RM180,000 (around US$38,300) was disbursed to young farmers in the state through the Agropreneur Muda Grant, now renamed Agropreneur NextGen.

Chan added that the Selangor government has also distributed RM113,300 (about US$24,100) to pineapple entrepreneurs, while in Hulu Selangor, agricultural input support exceeding RM1.2 million (around US$255,000) has been allocated to 38 operators.

"The Federal and the Selangor Governments will continue to strengthen strategic cooperation with LPNM and the private sector to develop the pineapple industry sustainably and to reinforce the nation's food security," he said.

Source: Bernama