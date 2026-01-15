Egypt launches commercial blueberry project in Wadi El-Natrun

Egypt is entering commercial blueberry production with the launch of a new cultivation project in Wadi El-Natrun. Cairo 3A for Agriculture has announced the first phase of this blueberry farming initiative, as part of its broader strategy to diversify toward export-oriented crops.

The initial phase involves an investment of EGP 442.2 million, equivalent to approximately US$13 million. The longer-term plan foresees total investment exceeding EGP 1.7 billion, or about US$51.7 million, spread across multiple development stages.

Wadi El-Natrun is located around 100 kilometres northwest of Cairo in the Nile Delta region. The area is characterised by established irrigation infrastructure, suitable soil conditions, and a climate that supports fruit cultivation.

The project will be implemented in three successive phases. The first phase covers 63 hectares in 2025. The second phase will add 84 hectares in 2026, followed by a further 84 hectares in 2027. Once fully operational, the total planted area is expected to reach 231 hectares. At full capacity, annual production is projected at around 8,000 tons, with estimated annual revenue of up to approximately US$75.3 million.

According to the company, production will focus on varietal selection and cultivation techniques aligned with international market requirements. Ali El Gameel, CEO of the Horticulture Sector at Cairo 3A, stated that the project reflects the group's approach to expansion and its focus on export markets.

Market destinations are mainly aimed at the European Union and the United Kingdom, where quality standards and compliance requirements are tightly regulated. Through this project, Cairo 3A intends to increase Egypt's currently limited presence in the global fresh blueberry market by supplying consistent volumes that meet market specifications.

The development is being carried out in cooperation with international partners. Berry World is involved in plant breeding activities, while Agriventure is responsible for marketing. These partnerships are intended to support variety development and market access.

The blueberry project forms part of a broader effort to strengthen Egypt's export portfolio and expand into higher-value horticultural products. Continued investment in production systems and collaboration with external partners is expected to support the long-term operation of the project and its integration into Egypt's horticultural sector.

