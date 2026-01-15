Lidl reduces potato prices by up to 12 per cent

Well-stocked warehouses: Lidl Austria is reducing the prices of popular potato products with immediate effect. This is intended not only to ease the burden on local customers but also to promote the marketing of high harvest volumes. Lidl Austria sells only potatoes from Austria. Following permanent price reductions across the entire banana range at the start of the year, this is now the next step in Lidl's price offensive.

The current price reductions cover four items in the potato range: two kilograms of Austrian potatoes (waxy or primarily waxy) are now available from EUR 1.79 (USD 2,08) instead of EUR 1.99 (USD 2,32). The 5-kilogram pack of table potatoes now costs just EUR 3.79 (USD 4,41) instead of the previous EUR 3.99 (USD 4,64). Potatoes for barbecue and baking are even 12% cheaper and now cost EUR 2.19 (USD 2,55).

The targeted price reductions provide real relief for Austrian households and help domestic businesses reduce their high stock levels more quickly.

Increased advertising measures for domestic potatoes

Behind the price reductions is a clear commitment to domestic agriculture. Lidl Austria is thus ensuring that the products find their way to domestic consumers across the board. To promote the marketing of the high harvest volumes, advertising efforts have also been doubled since the start of the Austrian early potato season 2025 compared to the previous year.

www.lidl.at