Swedish onion packer automates quality control

Stockholmsgården is based in Österlen, an onion-growing area in southern Skåne, Sweden. The company is run by Fredrik Larsson and combines around 100 hectares of its own production with cooperation agreements with approximately 20 regional growers. The packing facility has an annual capacity of about 15,000 tonnes. Onions are sorted, cooled, and packed there in units ranging from one to 180 kilos and delivered daily to wholesalers in Helsingborg.

Until recently, quality control at Stockholmsgården was carried out manually at a sorting table staffed by four employees. Labour availability was a recurring constraint, and maintaining consistent quality throughout the day proved challenging. The company began looking for an alternative that could standardise quality assessment, increase line speed, and reduce dependence on temporary labour. Key requirements included a compact system, proven performance, a suitable cost level, and a solution designed specifically for onion processing.

Initial contact with Flikweert Vision took place during Fruit Logistica in Berlin in 2024. This was followed by reference visits to onion packing facilities in the Netherlands, where existing installations were reviewed. According to Larsson, these visits demonstrated that the technology could be integrated into practical onion operations. Compared with suppliers primarily focused on potato processing, Flikweert Vision's experience with onions was a decisive factor in the selection of the QualityGrader system.

The QualityGrader now carries out quality assessment automatically. Operation is managed via a single interface. Integration was completed in cooperation with EMVE, a Swedish manufacturer of machinery and complete processing lines. Preparation work meant that installation progressed without major interruptions, and the system was operational shortly after delivery. A technician from Flikweert Vision was present during start-up to adjust settings where required.

Support during the initial operating phase was provided remotely. Questions were handled by phone or messaging, allowing minor adjustments to be addressed without interrupting production. According to Stockholmsgården, this reduced downtime during the transition period.

Since installation, sorting consistency has increased, and the line can operate at full capacity for longer periods. Output per day has risen, while staff previously assigned to manual quality checks have been redeployed to other tasks. As a result, quality control is no longer the main limiting factor in production, shifting attention to other stages of the processing line and improving predictability in planning and deliveries.

Looking ahead, Stockholmsgården plans to add a divider ahead of the topper units. The aim is to remove stones and soil clods earlier in the process, helping to keep downstream equipment cleaner and allowing the grading system to operate under more stable conditions. The focus remains on increasing throughput while maintaining consistent, measurable quality.

For more information:

Flikweert Vision

Tel: +31 (0) 111 21 90 00

Email: [email protected]

www.flikweertvision.nl