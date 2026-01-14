Philippines and UAE sign trade pact boosting fruit exports

The Philippines and the United Arab Emirates have signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement aimed at improving market access for goods and services, including agricultural products. The agreement was signed during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s two-day working visit to the UAE.

Marcos and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan witnessed the signing on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center on January 13. The agreement was signed by Philippine trade secretary Ma. Cristina Roque and UAE foreign trade minister Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

According to the Presidential Communications Office, the agreement seeks to reduce tariffs, improve market access for goods and services, increase investment flows, and create new opportunities for Filipino professionals and service providers in the UAE. The scope of the agreement includes provisions on digital trade, micro, small, and medium enterprises, sustainable development, intellectual property, competition and consumer protection, government procurement, and technical cooperation.

From a fresh produce perspective, the agreement is expected to support Philippine exports such as bananas and pineapples, which are among the country's regular agricultural shipments to Middle Eastern markets. Preliminary studies cited by the Presidential Communications Office indicate that the agreement could increase Philippine exports to the UAE by 9.13 per cent and strengthen overall trade linkages with the Gulf region.

The agreement also aims to provide a stable and non-discriminatory environment for Philippine companies, including smaller producers and exporters involved in agriculture and related supply chains. The Presidential Communications Office stated that the agreement would complement the Philippines' existing network of free trade agreements with partners including Japan, South Korea, the European Free Trade Association, and regional agreements within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as well as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

The Philippines and the UAE already cooperate under existing frameworks covering investment promotion and protection, as well as collaboration in trade, energy, logistics, and tourism. The signing ceremony was followed by a bilateral meeting between the two presidents, who discussed trade, defense, and sustainable development.

Source: One News