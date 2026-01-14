Pakistan potato surplus drives calls for urgent export policy

Growers and industry representatives in Pakistan are urging the Punjab government to finalise export arrangements to manage a surplus potato crop, estimated to be at least 30 million tons higher than last year. Stakeholders warned that delays could deepen financial pressure on farmers across the province.

The call was made by Sardar Zafar Hussain Khan, president of Kissan Board Pakistan, during a meeting of the Punjab Agriculture Commission in Lahore. He said potato growers in Punjab were facing economic strain due to the lack of a clear and timely export policy, despite increased production this season.

He stressed that export facilitation falls under government responsibility, while farmers focus on production. "Farmers can grow crops, but opening markets and facilitating exports is the job of the state," he said, adding that without prompt intervention, growers would continue to incur losses.

According to Khan, regional trade disruptions have limited export options. Trade with Afghanistan remains suspended, while alternative routes are available via China to access Russian states. He also pointed out that trade with Iran has effectively been closed for the past decade, despite Tehran now permitting imports of potatoes and kinnow. He questioned the lack of progress in reviving formal trade under these conditions.

Khan urged authorities to allow the immediate export of at least 400 containers of potatoes through Dubai in order to stabilise domestic prices. He said further delays could push growers deeper into financial distress, with broader implications for the agricultural economy.

He added that both potato and kinnow crops are currently being sold at losses, describing the situation as a concern for policymakers and calling for corrective measures to be implemented without delay.

The appeal reflects wider pressure in Pakistan's fresh produce sector as higher output, limited market access, and slow policy responses combine to weigh on farmgate returns.

