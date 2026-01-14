Increased attention to vegetables facing supply constraints and price increases

Over the past seven days, poor weather conditions have greatly impacted the vegetable sector. Based on information from Massimiliano Ceccarini, the general manager of the Italian company Sipo, "The price of parsley has doubled due to reduced harvests in Apulia caused by poor weather conditions." Additionally, the price of leeks has risen, likely due in part to a decrease in imports. Overall, I've noticed an increase in the price of leafy greens, and I believe that their availability will be lower in the coming weeks due to the recent frost."

© SIPO

Sipo is already planning its presence at the Berlin trade fair, in cooperation with Confagricoltura. "We look forward to presenting our customers and partners with the IFS Food certification, which is one of the most recognized international standards for food quality and safety. SIPO obtained the highest level of certification with the support of the certification body IFS International. This achievement is not merely formal verification, but rather a structured system of quality control and management based on audits and internationally recognized criteria, particularly among European large-scale retailers. This is why it's such a top requirement for many brands and a major reference point for private label products."

"Obtaining the certification means much more than just being recognized. It confirms a way of working that is based on rigor, responsibility, and a long-term vision," says Simona Donini, Sipo's technical manager. "It proves that quality is not an incidental outcome, but rather the result of daily commitments involving people, processes, and strategic decisions. With the IFS Food certification, we are strengthening our position as a trusted distributor of safe, quality fruit and vegetable products for an increasingly discerning market."

© SIPOFrom left: Simona Ceccarini, Simona Donini, Elisa Monticelli

To maintain the highest level of product quality, Sipo prioritizes timeliness. Vegetables are processed immediately after harvesting and stored at a controlled temperature. The same approach is taken with logistics, which use refrigerated transport to distribution platforms. In addition to maintaining control over its processes, the company has developed a commitment to regular quality control. These checks begin in the field and continue through the warehouse, covering every stage of processing.

This commitment is further reinforced by a constant focus on the market. The company analyzes trends, conducts panel tests, and evaluates technical aspects, as well as taste, appearance, and consumer experience.

