Egyptian vegetable prices mixed as potatoes rise 17.2 per cent

Vegetable prices in Egypt showed mixed day-on-day movements on Monday, January 12, according to data released by the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

Tomato prices declined by 4.4 per cent compared with the previous day, reaching EGP 12.4 per kilogram. Despite the daily decrease, tomato prices remained notably higher on a year-on-year basis.

Onion prices fell by 3.4 per cent on the day to EGP 14.8 per kilogram. On a monthly basis, prices were up 1.2 per cent, while year-on-year figures showed a decline of 20.1 per cent.

Potato prices recorded a sharp daily increase of 17.2 per cent, reaching EGP 14.6 per kilogram. According to the IDSC data, potatoes also showed gains of 12.9 per cent month on month and 18.2 per cent year on year.

Lemon prices rose to EGP 44.4 per kilogram, reflecting a daily increase of 17.1 per cent and a month-on-month rise of 17.3 per cent. On an annual basis, lemon prices were down by 12.8 per cent.

Cucumber prices also moved higher, reaching EGP 21.3 per kilogram. The IDSC reported daily, monthly, and annual increases of 6.1 per cent, 3.2 per cent, and 7.3 per cent, respectively.

The IDSC indicated that daily and monthly price changes reflect ongoing activity in local markets as well as fluctuations in supply and demand. The agency added that prices of basic commodities and vegetables continue to be monitored as part of efforts to track market developments and support stability.

Source: Zawya