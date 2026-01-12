Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

You are using software which is blocking our advertisements (adblocker).

As we provide the news for free, we are relying on revenues from our banners. So please disable your adblocker and reload the page to continue using this site.
Thanks!

Click here for a guide on disabling your adblocker.

Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

Moldova ranks among top 15 European fruit producers, with apples and plums leading

According to FAO data for 2024, the Republic of Moldova remains a key player in European fruit production, especially for traditional crops. Apple production reached around 405,000 tonnes per year, placing Moldova among the top 10 apple producers in Europe and highlighting the strategic importance of this crop for the economy and exports.

Plums are also significant, with approximately 95,000 tonnes annually, representing a traditional crop with strong potential for processing and export markets. Peach production is smaller at about 15,500 tonnes per year, concentrated in specific regions and heavily influenced by climatic conditions. Similarly, apricots account for roughly 15,500 tonnes annually, sensitive to late spring frosts but economically valuable in favorable years.

Overall, Moldova's fruit production structure confirms that apples and plums are the pillars of its horticulture, while apricots and peaches complement the assortment with good potential, albeit more vulnerable to climate variations.

Source: agroexpert.md

Related Articles → See More