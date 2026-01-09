Kazakhstan exports melons, stone fruits, and grapes, with exotic varieties down

Kazakhstan increased its fruit and berry exports in the first ten months of 2025, shipping 197,600 tonnes abroad, up 33.5% compared to the same period in 2024. Export earnings reached $27.6 million.

Melons and watermelons led the growth, with shipments up 22.9% to 91,400 tonnes. Major buyers included Russia, Belarus, Latvia, Estonia, Ukraine, Mongolia, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Exports of peaches, plums, cherries, and apricots rose 21.7% to 34,400 tonnes, mainly going to Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.

Shipments of persimmons, kiwi, and strawberries rose 37.4% to 2,700 tonnes, sent to Russia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Azerbaijan.

Citrus shipments jumped 2.8 times, totaling 10,700 tonnes. Oranges, mandarins, grapefruits, and lemons were sent to Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan. Banana exports also rose 2.9 times but remain small at 798.6 tonnes.

Grape exports tripled to 29,300 tonnes, with Russia, Tajikistan, Belarus, Armenia, and Uzbekistan as the main markets.

In contrast, shipments of exotic fruits, pineapples, dates, figs, and mangoes fell 31.3% to 5,200 tonnes, going mainly to Russia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Armenia, and Mongolia.

Apple and pear exports dropped slightly to 16,800 tonnes, down 2.7% year-on-year. Key markets were Russia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Belarus.

