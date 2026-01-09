Ukraine’s apple prices set to rise amid storage and energy challenges

Ukrainian consumers may face a 15–20% increase in apple prices in the coming months due to rising storage costs and daily power outages. Farmers without professional storage facilities have already sold most of their stock, leaving the market dependent on large cold-storage warehouses where operating costs are significantly higher.

The 2025 apple harvest turned out to be better than in 2024, according to Taras Bashtannik, president of the Ukrainian Fruit and Vegetable Association. Prices remain favorable for professional producers, allowing them to stay profitable. However, the main challenge in the sector is the limited capacity of modern storage facilities, which requires investment in proper cold-storage infrastructure rather than simply expanding orchard areas.

As of early January 2026, retail prices for Ukrainian apples average 32–33 UAH per kilogram (€0.66), while popular varieties like Aydared are priced around 46 UAH per kilogram. Although prices have remained stable compared to December 2025, experts warn that this stability may be temporary. The primary factor driving the expected price increase is the cost of electricity for cold-storage warehouses. Daily power outages force operators to use generators, adding approximately 15–20% to storage costs. When accounting for equipment amortization and fuel expenses, apple prices could rise by 20–25% over the next few months.

Storage conditions vary across regions, and some farms were unable to harvest normally, covering only basic labor and maintenance costs. Large professional facilities can store apples for 3–4 months without quality loss, but smaller or improvised storage often leads to spoilage, reducing the availability of high-quality fruit on the market. Different varieties require separate storage conditions due to varying respiration rates and oxygen needs, and mixing varieties can accelerate spoilage, further increasing costs.

