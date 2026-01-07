Morocco ships 52,400 tons of sweet peppers to Germany

Morocco has expanded its position in the German sweet pepper market, supplying more than 50,000 tons in a single season for the first time, according to EastFruit.

During the 2024/25 season, which runs from October to September, Germany imported 52.4 thousand tons of Moroccan sweet peppers. The value of these imports was close to €120 million, equivalent to about US$130 million. The volume imported was 20 per cent higher than in the previous season and represents a new seasonal record in trade between Morocco and Germany.

Shipments of Moroccan sweet peppers to Germany have increased for six consecutive seasons, with average annual growth of almost 30 per cent. In the 2024/25 season, Germany ranked as the third most important export destination for Moroccan sweet peppers, after Spain and France. Its share of Morocco's total sweet pepper exports reached 14.7 per cent.

© EastFruit

The growth in shipments to Germany, along with higher volumes sent to the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, contributed to a new overall seasonal export record for Moroccan sweet peppers. Exports to Germany are distributed throughout the year, with peak volumes typically recorded between January and May. In the 2024/25 season, the highest monthly shipment volume was registered in March, at 6.1 thousand tons.

Spain and the Netherlands remain the dominant suppliers of sweet peppers to the German market, together accounting for around 80 per cent of total imports. Since the 2019/20 season, Morocco has consistently held the third position among supplying countries, while gradually increasing its market share.

Moroccan sweet peppers accounted for 4.5 per cent of Germany's total sweet pepper imports in the 2019/20 season. By the 2024/25 season, this share had increased to more than 11.7 per cent, reflecting a steady rise in Moroccan participation in the market.

In total, Germany imported sweet peppers from 21 countries during the 2024/25 season, highlighting the competitive structure of the market alongside Morocco's expanding role.

Source: EastFruit