Victoria adds TPP pathway for interstate produce trade

Agriculture Victoria has introduced a new procedure to provide an additional option for the interstate movement of produce from protected cropping systems. The procedure, Pest Free Production Site for Tomato Potato Psyllid (PS–66), came into effect on 5 January.

Victoria's Chief Plant Health Officer, Dr Rosa Crnov, said the change followed recent detections of tomato potato psyllid (TPP), which resulted in new interstate movement restrictions from 8 December 2025. The procedure is intended to allow growers to demonstrate freedom from TPP and continue supplying interstate markets under updated conditions.

Dr Crnov said Victoria has developed 13 procedures to support market access and has issued 326 certificates of accreditation. These procedures are designed to align with interstate movement requirements and enable timely responses to market demand while meeting compliance obligations.

The Pest Free Production Site procedure applies to protected cropping operations and provides an accredited pathway for continued trade into Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia, and Tasmania following the recent detections. The procedure includes requirements related to surveillance, trapping, monitoring, and auditing to verify property status.

Agriculture Victoria stated that it is working with industry to ensure growers understand the operational and compliance requirements associated with the new procedure and existing interstate biosecurity measures.

Under the Victorian Government's Drought Support Package, fees for plant biosecurity services related to tomato potato psyllid are being waived until 30 June 2026. This includes application fees, audits, and nonconformance reports connected to TPP accreditation processes.

Tomato potato psyllid (Bactericera cockerelli) is a sap-sucking insect that affects solanaceous crops, including tomato, potato, eggplant, capsicum, and chilli. The psyllid can transmit the plant disease zebra chip when infected with the bacterium Candidatus Liberibacter solanacearum (CLso). Authorities have confirmed that CLso has not been detected in Victoria or elsewhere in Australia.

Victorian commercial producers and home gardeners are being asked to remain vigilant and monitor crops for signs of TPP. Suspect detections can be reported through Agriculture Victoria's online reporting system, via email to [email protected], or by calling the Exotic Plant Pest Hotline on 1800 084 881.

for more information:

Agriculture Victoria

Tel: +61 1800 226 226

Email: [email protected]

www.agriculture.vic.gov.au