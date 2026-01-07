International retailer enters Ethiopia through franchise partnership

Carrefour has announced a franchise and supply partnership with Queens Supermarket PLC, a subsidiary of Midroc Investment Group, to roll out Carrefour retail banners, systems, and product ranges in Ethiopia.

Under the agreement, Carrefour will support Midroc teams in converting the existing store network to the Carrefour format and implementing an expansion programme. Thirteen current stores are scheduled to be rebranded by the first half of 2026. The partners also plan additional openings, with projections indicating 17 further stores by 2028.

© Carrefour

The arrangement forms part of Carrefour's franchise-led international expansion strategy. The group has targeted entry into multiple new countries through franchise operations under its Carrefour 2026 plan and reported passing 3,000 franchised stores globally in October 2025.

Patrick Lasfargues, CEO of Carrefour International Partnership, said, "We are delighted to initiate this collaboration with a leading retail player in Ethiopia. Beyond the rapid transformation of the 13 existing stores, the Midroc and Carrefour International Partnership teams are already working hand-in-hand on the future growth of our activities in the country: by 2028, we project the opening of 17 additional stores."

From the local partner side, Jemal Ahmed, CEO of Midroc Investment Group, said, "I am very proud to announce, along with the entire Midroc team, our integration into Carrefour's international franchise network." He added that Midroc's local market knowledge and operational teams would be combined with Carrefour's retail standards.

According to the companies, the partnership covers store branding, operational support, and supply arrangements. The rollout timeline indicates a phased conversion of existing outlets before moving to new locations. Further details on store formats, sourcing models, and locations have not been disclosed.

The Ethiopian retail sector has seen increased interest from international operators seeking franchise-based expansion. The Carrefour–Midroc agreement positions Carrefour to enter the market through an established local network while retaining a franchise operating structure rather than direct ownership.

© CarrefourFor more information:

Carrefour

Tel: +33 1 58 47 88 80

Email: [email protected]

www.carrefour.com